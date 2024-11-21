Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The most dangerous areas of the UK for pedestrians have been revealed with a few from Lancashire featuring.

Research by automobile experts at Ovoko analysed data from the UK’s Department for Transport to identify the areas in which the most collisions that involved pedestrian injuries occurred between 2013 and 2022.

Blackpool is the most dangerous area in the UK for pedestrians with 63.83 pedestrian casualties per 100,000 of the population. | Pexels

Blackpool is the most dangerous area in the UK for pedestrians with 63.83 pedestrian casualties per 100,000 of the population.

In total, there have been 906 casualties from 2013 to 2022 with 2013, 2015 and 2016 being the deadliest years with 101 casualties. 2022 saw an increase from 52 in 2020 to 90 in 2022.

Liverpool is the second most dangerous area for pedestrians, with 60.82 casualties per 100,000 of the population.

Blackburn with Darwen is the third most dangerous area in the UK for pedestrians with 59.99 casualties per 100,000 of the population.

Blackburn with Darwen is the third most dangerous area in the UK for pedestrians with 59.99 casualties per 100,000 of the population. | Pexels

Over the 10 years analysed there were 915 casualties. The deadliest year was 2016 with 122 injured in collisions.

London is the fourth most dangerous place with 59.30 per 100,000 of the population.

Nottingham came fifth with 59.13 injuries.

Birmingham was sixth with 54.23 casualties per 100,000 people.

Brighton and Hove ranked the seventh-most dangerous area in the UK, with 53.87 pedestrian collisions per 100,000 of the population.

Bradford was the eighth most dangerous with 49.76 injuries per 100,000.

Newcastle upon Tyne was ninth with 48.97.

Luton was tenth with 48.46 injuries per 100,000 people, which is equal to 1,068 casualties over a 10-year period.

The research shows that since 2020, there has been an increase in pedestrian casualties in most areas, and further action needs to be taken to protect them.

In the top 10 most dangerous cities Blackburn is the only city that has seen a drop in casualties from 69 in 2020 to 60 in 2022; others, such as Liverpool, saw an 82 per cent increase in casualties from 173 in 2020 to 315 in 2022.

A spokesperson from Ovoko said: “Dangerous pedestrian areas in the UK are a growing concern, as more people rely on walking in busy towns and cities.

“In some areas, crossing the street can feel like a gamble, with fast-moving traffic, unclear signage, and limited crossings creating a hazardous environment for walkers.”