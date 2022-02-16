We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14

No incidents reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

No incidents reported.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

- Shoppers evacuated after fire breaks out in bakery section of Asda supermarket in Fleetwood

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Two fire engines from Fleetwood promptly arrived at the store in Dock Street after the alarm was raised at around 11.05am today (Wednesday, February 16).

The incident reportedly involved an oven that had caught fire in the bakery section.

Firefighters used a pressure ventilation unit and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Crews were in attendance for an hour and ten minutes.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.