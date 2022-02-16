These are the incidents Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service crews have tackled on the Fylde coast this week - Monday, February 14 to Friday, February 18, 2022
Here is the latest round-up of incidents that crews from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have tackled this week.
We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14
No incidents reported.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
No incidents reported.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
- Shoppers evacuated after fire breaks out in bakery section of Asda supermarket in Fleetwood
Two fire engines from Fleetwood promptly arrived at the store in Dock Street after the alarm was raised at around 11.05am today (Wednesday, February 16).
The incident reportedly involved an oven that had caught fire in the bakery section.
Firefighters used a pressure ventilation unit and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were in attendance for an hour and ten minutes.
