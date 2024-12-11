These are the changes Aldi is making to Too Good To Go bags this Christmas

Aldi is making its popular Too Good To Go ‘Surprise Bags’ available for reservation earlier than ever before for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Customers in Lancashire will be able to reserve a bag via the Too Good To Go app up to five days in advance, giving shoppers even more flexibility during the busy festive period.

This means that bags for Christmas Eve will be available to order from Thursday, December 19 for collection and bags to collect on New Year’s Eve can be ordered from Friday, December 27.

The ‘Surprise Bags’ cost just £3.30 each and contain at least £10 worth of food approaching its sell-by or use-by date.

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re making our Too Good To Go bags even more accessible this Christmas and New Year. By allowing customers in Lancashire to reserve their bags earlier than ever, we hope to provide even more people with affordable items that also help to reduce food waste. This partnership continues to play a vital role in supporting our sustainability goals, and it has been incredible to see how many customers now regularly use the service.”

Sophie Trueman, Country Director at Too Good To Go UK and Ireland, adds: "We’re delighted to help Aldi and its customers save even more food from going to waste across this seasonal period. Not only does our win-win-win solution support Aldi in tackling surplus food, but it also enables customers to enjoy products at great value for money, all while making a positive impact on the planet."

In addition to its Too Good To Go partnership, Aldi’s UK stores donate surplus food to local causes year round via its successful partnership with Neighbourly. Over the upcoming festive period, Britain’s fourth largest supermarket expects to donate more than one million meals to local charities and foodbanks across the UK.