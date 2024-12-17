Lancashire locals have voiced their desire for urgent action to combat rising crime in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As crime rates fluctuate and community concerns rise, residents of Lancashire are questioning whether there are enough community police officers in their area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, recently revealed that he was taking action to tailor the new 2024-2029 plan after a public survey of over 6,000 people’s views.

Working with elected officials, businesses, and partners up and down the county, Commissioner Grunshaw has said that he intends to design an approach which delivers on what matters most to people.

Based on this, the four priorities in the plan are ‘Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls’, ‘Tackle Crime and Anti-Social Behaviour’, ‘Get Tough on Serious Violent Crime’, and ‘Rebuild Public Trust and Confidence’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to PlumPlot, across Lancashire, the total number of "violent crime" incidents is 59.2k, a number which has increased by 3.6% year-over-year in the period of November 2023 to October 2024.

I asked the people of Lancashire if they thought there were enough community police in their area.

Helen Thompson from Freckleton said: “No I’d say not. There used to be more but now it feels like we’ve got a lot less than we used to have and they tend to patrol problem areas and then not be available for other areas,”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina Kimberly from Preston “No, there’s so much crime going on and when you do want police officers they’re never around. So, we need more, what I’d call, ‘bobbies on the beat’ like the good old days in the 1980s.

“All you could see was the police presence and there wasn’t as much rioting. People would feel safer if there were more police around and I think crime would be at a peak.”

Be sure not to miss...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad