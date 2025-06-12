Theatre to host community bank sessions when Santander branch closes

Customers of a bank branch which is to close this month will be given vital help thanks to weekly sessions at a community theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santander will shut its Cleveleys branch, on Victoria Road West, on Monday June 23, as part of UK-wide closures involving 95 branches.

CRE8TIV Little Theatre will host Community Bank sessions once the Cleveleys Santander branch closes | Third party

However, through a Santander initiative to soften the blow, banking staff from the Spanish-owned bank will be helping customers with transactions by holding Community Banker sessions at CRE8TIVE Little Theatre, on Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, once a week for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will begin the sessions at the theatre on Wednesday July 2 from 9.30am until 4.30pm and they will be held there every Wednesday at that time for the next 12 months.

Prior to this, banking staff will be at the theatre on Wednesday June 18 but will “only be testing out the systems in readiness for the first sesson in July and won’t be seeing customers.”

Santander stressed the service will not a full Bank Hub, which is another initiative managed by Cash Access UK and includes a range of banks.

The sessions are taking place as a result of negotiations between bank officials and theatre boss Chris Higgins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the building is still owned by Wyre Council, Mr Higgins co- owns the CRE8TIVE company which runs the amenity, via a lease arrangement.

CRE8TIVE took over the running of the theatre in April 2024 after the council began to look at alternative ways of running the amenity.

Mr Higgins’ aim is to ensure the facility becomes a well-used community asset, not just for the theatrical shows it regularly hosts but for other events as well.

He said: “The announcement of the bank’s closure was obviously a concern for its customers, particularly older people who aren’t comfortable with online banking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Santander was keen to offer sessions once a week to help its customers once the branch has closed.

“It will hopefully soften the blow to customers and we’re delighted to be able to help by hosting these sessions.

“We have a cafeteria here, free parking and the building is completely accessible to anyone with mobility issues.”

The Santander branch in St Annes is also due to close, although no date has yet been comfirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, LINK, which runs the UK's main ATM network, has recommended a new Banking Hub for St Annes, to be run by Cash Access, will be set up to protect the town’s access to cash.

However, this is not expected to open until 2026.