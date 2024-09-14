Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been a momentous time for the UK’s biggest family, The Radford’s, as the youngest child has finally started school.

Little Heidi took the brave steps into the world of school last week as she became the last Radford child to start school.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford took to instagram to tell her fans how her ‘baby’ had got on.

Alongside an adorable picture of Heidi, Sue said: “Well that’s it, our last baby has started school. She absolutely loved it and went in with no problem at all.

“She took a little present in for her best friend that she bought her while on holiday. She knew exactly what she wantedto get and asked everyday to buy it.”

But little Heidi wasn’t the only Radford child facing new challenges this September.

Casper, 11, started high school for the first time.

Sue said: “Casper also had his first day at secondary school and had a brilliant day - although his description of the toilets had us in stitches.

“I’m really missing them so much since they’ve gone back to school. Does anyone else feel like this?

“I think when we are lucky enough to spend the summer holidays together it’s such a shock when they go backbut they’ve all settled in brilliantly.

“I hope all your little people are enjoying being back at school.”