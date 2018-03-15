Family and friends joined Roz Edwards and Leanne Jones for their perfect wedding day at Singleton Lodge.

The Freckleton couple met when Roz was covering an early morning BodyPump class at Leanne’s gym.

Roz and Leanne Edwards with family on their wedding day.

They got talking and Roz asked Leanne out for a gym and pizza date. That was in September 2015 and they moved in together in August 2016.

The following year, they enjoyed a break in the Lakes to celebrate being together for a year, and Roz proposed.

Their wedding day was magical with a few touches of a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ theme.

DJ Ryan surprised Roz and Leanne by playing ‘Be Our Guest’ at the start of our meal and they managed to get a picture with the alpacas at Singleton Lodge.

Leanne, 25, manager at Danbro Accounting said: “The whole day was magical, but the most important part was marrying the woman I want to spend the rest of my life with. It was incredible to have all our family and friends there and we had an amazing day with them.

“The venue was perfect and the staff went above and beyond to make everything run smoothly.

Fitness instructor Roz, 29, added: “Having all our family and friends together to celebrate our marriage was a dream come true. I was super nervous waiting in the ceremony room, but from the moment I saw my beautiful bride walking up the aisle until the last song of the night was honestly the best day of my life.”

The couple honeymooned in Coniston.