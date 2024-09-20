The Voice UK is looking for Lancashire contestants

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 14:33 BST
Do you have what it takes to win our next series of The Voice?

Producers of the hit show on ITVX are looking for the next star who can turn the coaches heads and chairs.

The Voice UK is looking for Lancashire contestants to wow the judges. | ITVX The Voice UK

The show is open to soloists, duos, trios, and groups.

Applicants must be 16 years of age or older by June 5, 2025.

If you are aged 16-17 you must arrange for your parent/guardian to register, complete and submit this application form on your behalf.

The judges for the 2024 season Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am, LeAnn Rimes and McFly singers Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.

Emma Willis will be returning to host the show.

Do you have what it takes? | The Voice UK/ITVX

The winner will be awarded a record deal with EMI, a £50,000 cash prize and a trip to Universal Studios Florida.

The closing date to apply is: Friday, February 7, 2025.

To apply click HERE.

