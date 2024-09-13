Jenny Ryan – better known as the dream-crushing brainbox The Vixen on the hit ITV quiz The Chase – breaks away from teatime telly and invites you to an evening of song, storytelling and even some showbiz secrets. | The Customs House

TV favourite Jenny Ryan otherwise known as The Vixen on The Chase is bringing her one woman show to Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Ryan – better known as the dream-crushing brainbox The Vixen on the hit ITV quiz The Chase – breaks away from teatime telly and invites you to an evening of song, storytelling and even some showbiz.

Suitable for all ages, fans can join Jenny on a journey through her life and times via some of her favourite tunes, sung live with the powerful voice which blew the judges away on X Factor Celebrity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Ryan – better known as the dream-crushing brainbox The Vixen on the hit ITV quiz The Chase – breaks away from teatime telly and invites you to an evening of song, storytelling and even some showbiz secrets. Tickets: https://www.customshouse.co.uk/theatre/jenny-ryan-out-of-the-box/#showings | The Customs House

X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger described Jenny as ‘Extraordinary... A diva voice’.

The show will take place at Lowther Pavillion in Lytham on September 17 from 7.30pm.

Meet and Greet tickets are available at £50. Fans can meet Jenny onstage prior to the show, with photo opportunity and signed poster. Strictly limited to 50 tickets. Meet & Greet commences at 6pm.

General admission tickets cost £25.

To book visit Lowther Pavillion box office here.