The Vixen star of ITV's The Chase Jenny Ryan set to bring show Out of the box to Lowther Pavillion in Lytham
Jenny Ryan – better known as the dream-crushing brainbox The Vixen on the hit ITV quiz The Chase – breaks away from teatime telly and invites you to an evening of song, storytelling and even some showbiz.
Suitable for all ages, fans can join Jenny on a journey through her life and times via some of her favourite tunes, sung live with the powerful voice which blew the judges away on X Factor Celebrity.
X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger described Jenny as ‘Extraordinary... A diva voice’.
The show will take place at Lowther Pavillion in Lytham on September 17 from 7.30pm.
Meet and Greet tickets are available at £50. Fans can meet Jenny onstage prior to the show, with photo opportunity and signed poster. Strictly limited to 50 tickets. Meet & Greet commences at 6pm.
General admission tickets cost £25.
To book visit Lowther Pavillion box office here.
