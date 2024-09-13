The Vixen star of ITV's The Chase Jenny Ryan set to bring show Out of the box to Lowther Pavillion in Lytham

TV favourite Jenny Ryan otherwise known as The Vixen on The Chase is bringing her one woman show to Lancashire.

Jenny Ryan – better known as the dream-crushing brainbox The Vixen on the hit ITV quiz The Chase – breaks away from teatime telly and invites you to an evening of song, storytelling and even some showbiz.

Suitable for all ages, fans can join Jenny on a journey through her life and times via some of her favourite tunes, sung live with the powerful voice which blew the judges away on X Factor Celebrity.

X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger described Jenny as ‘Extraordinary... A diva voice’.

The show will take place at Lowther Pavillion in Lytham on September 17 from 7.30pm.

Meet and Greet tickets are available at £50. Fans can meet Jenny onstage prior to the show, with photo opportunity and signed poster. Strictly limited to 50 tickets. Meet & Greet commences at 6pm.

General admission tickets cost £25.

To book visit Lowther Pavillion box office here.

