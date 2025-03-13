A school uniform shop that has served the local community for the past 12 years is to close at the end of the month.

The Uniform and Leisurewear Company will close its Morecambe shop located at 60 Euston Road on Saturday, March 29.

The Uniform and Leisurewear Company will close its Morecambe shop located at 60 Euston Road on Saturday, March 29.

Open since 2013 in the heart of Morecambe town centre, the branch has been the main supplier of school uniforms in the area, specialising in children’s sport and activity wear particularly Rainbows, Guides and Brownies.

However, as rising utility bills and tight financial times for all continue to make these challenging times, many businesses are facing tough choices in order to survive, or doubling down to maximise new opportunities.

Having expanded its online provision during the pandemic, North West school uniform, sports, leisure and workwear provider The Uniform and Leisurewear Company (UAL) has seen this side of the business continue to grow.

The Uniform and Leisurewear store in Lancaster will still be in operation. | UGC

Announcing the upcoming closure, the company is assuring local customers of the same choice, plus enhanced services at its central Lancaster shop and online.

Director of Sales Vicki Hoyle stressed that every step had been taken to avoid negative impact.

She said: “While this has been a tough decision, it enables us to support the expansion of our online store, which we find shoppers increasingly choosing for speed and convenience.

“Parents will still be able to source all their uniform, sportswear and accessories in person at our Lancaster shop, which will now be over two floors (High schools upstairs and primary schools on the ground floor).”

She added: “By strengthening and consolidating our core business, we have been able to avoid any redundancies, in fact Morecambe store manager Mel Wauson moves her role to our Lancaster shop, continuing to offer customers the quality clothing, range, accessories and service on which we have built our reputation.”

“We thank all our loyal customers for their support and understanding.”

To further support parents, the store will be open six days a week and will be offering free delivery to schools during term time, for all online orders, and lowering the minimum spend for free home delivery to £50 on all orders.

Founded in 2002, the UAL team invested everything in developing the business to weather the pandemic and following cost of living crisis.

Now, as well as supplying uniform for hundreds of schools across the North West, with shops in Lancaster, Garstang and Kirkham, the upgraded UAL website provides leisure, sportswear, and bespoke workwear to thousands of businesses nationwide, including the health and social care, beauty therapy, building, transport and hospitality sectors.