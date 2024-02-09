Travel experts at StressFreeCarRental.com have revealed 10 destination dupes for couples to visit the world’s most romantic landmarks right on their doorstep.
Rather than spending a fortune on a romantic trip away this Valentine's Day, Britons can visit some of the UK’s best-kept secret spots that resemble romantic landmarks across the globe.
They include dupes of Venice, Brooklyn Bridge, and there's a special place in Lancashire you might want to visit.
Here are the ten best romantic destination dupes:
9. Empire State Building / Sky Garden, London London’s Sky Garden is a perfect dupe for the stunning views from the Empire State Building in New York, but without all of the crowds. Couples can have a romantic dinner and drinks whilst admiring the gorgeous sunset over London. Photo: submit
8. Love Lock Bridge, Paris / Bakewell Bridge, Derbyshire One of the most romantic locations in the world, the Pont des Arts is a famous bridge in the heart of Paris where couples attach a padlock engraved with their initials. Those wanting to symbolise their love can head over to Bakewell in Derbyshire where the padlock tradition continues. Photo: Stress Free Car Rental
7. Disney Cinderella Castle / Craigievar Castle, Scotland A famous proposal spot is the Cinderella Castle at the centre of Disney theme parks. The iconic pink castle is a perfect hotspot for loved up couples. However, Craigievar Castle in Aberdeenshire is a beautiful pink fairytale alternative which is said to have inspired Walt Disney himself. Photo: Stress Free Car Rental
6. Sagrada Familia / York Minster York Minster has many beautiful similarities from the romantic Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, including the divine architecture and a rich history, with panoramic views sweeping across each city from the top. Photo: Stress Free Car Rental
5. Brooklyn Bridge / Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol
The iconic Brooklyn Bridge offers spectacular views of the surrounding magic of New York City. But Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol offers tourists a destination dupe to visit, with panoramic views in a picturesque setting. Photo: Stress Free Car Rental
4. Venice / Cambridge The city that sits on water, Venice, is an incredibly romantic destination for Valentine’s Day. But rather than hopping on a plane, couples should take a day trip to Cambridge and have a go at punting, reminiscent of the gondolas in Venice. Photo: Stress Free Car Rentals