2 . One of the most romantic locations in the world, the Pont des Arts is a famous bridge in the heart of Paris where couples attach a padlock engraved with their initials. Those wanting to symbolise their love can head over to Bakewell in Derbyshire where the padlock tradition continues.

8. Love Lock Bridge, Paris / Bakewell Bridge, Derbyshire One of the most romantic locations in the world, the Pont des Arts is a famous bridge in the heart of Paris where couples attach a padlock engraved with their initials. Those wanting to symbolise their love can head over to Bakewell in Derbyshire where the padlock tradition continues. Photo: Stress Free Car Rental