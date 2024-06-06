These are the top 10 restaurants in Blackpool according to the latest list frim TripAdvisorThese are the top 10 restaurants in Blackpool according to the latest list frim TripAdvisor
These are the top 10 restaurants in Blackpool according to the latest list frim TripAdvisor

The top 10 restaurants in Blackpool listed by TripAdvisor

By Richard Hunt
Published 6th Jun 2024, 17:24 BST

Most people in Blackpool and the Fylde coast have a favourite place to go when they want to dine out - but it’s easy to miss other highly-rated venues by simply not knowing what’s out there.

A new report has been produced to help give diners in the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre areas a steer on the eateries in the area rated most highly by the customers themselves.

TripAdvisor uses a star system based on customer reviews and TripAdvisor has ranked the top 10.

Using the stats, furniture store MG Timber  and Online Marketing Surgery  have created a UK-wide  Restaurant Report, which looks at the best reviewed restaurants in various towns and cities across the UK, including Blackpool.

The Gazette has updated the Blackpool numbers to give the latest figures today.

Are your favourites on the list - and do you agree with the TripAdvisor rankings?

1. The Bank Bar and Grill, 28 Corporation Street is the resort's highest rated eatery, having 1,687 reviews (now 1,708) and a 5-star traveller rating. # 1

2. The Yorkshire Fisheries,14-18 Topping Street, had 3,443 and a 5-star rating. #2

Photo: Stefani's Pizzeria, Cedar Square, had 695 reviews and a 5-star rating #3

4. Le Sorelle Restaurant, Squires Gate Lane, had 141 reviews and a 5-star rating It was rated #4 out of Blackpool 382 listed restaurants and serves Italian cuisine

5. Pizza Grazie, on 44 Bolton Street, 283 reviews and a five star rating.#5 of 382 Restaurants in Blackpool

6. Zest Of India, on 23 Squires Gate Lane, had 524 reviews and a five star rating. #6 of 382 Restaurants in Blackpool

