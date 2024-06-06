A new report has been produced to help give diners in the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre areas a steer on the eateries in the area rated most highly by the customers themselves.

TripAdvisor uses a star system based on customer reviews and TripAdvisor has ranked the top 10.

Using the stats, furniture store MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created a UK-wide Restaurant Report, which looks at the best reviewed restaurants in various towns and cities across the UK, including Blackpool.

The Gazette has updated the Blackpool numbers to give the latest figures today.

Are your favourites on the list - and do you agree with the TripAdvisor rankings?

1 . The Bank Bar and Grill, 28 Corporation Street is the resort's highest rated eatery, having 1,708 reviews and a 5-star traveller rating.

2 . The Yorkshire Fisheries,14-18 Topping Street, had 3,443 reviews and a 5-star rating.

3 . Stefani's Pizzeria, Cedar Square, had 695 reviews and a 5-star rating

4 . Le Sorelle Restaurant, Squires Gate Lane, had 141 reviews and a 5-star rating. It was rated #4 out of Blackpool 382 listed restaurants and serves Italian cuisine

5 . Pizza Grazie, on 44 Bolton Street, 283 reviews and a five star rating.#5 of 382 Restaurants in Blackpool

6 . Zest Of India, on 23 Squires Gate Lane, had 524 reviews and a five star rating. #6 of 382 Restaurants in Blackpool