The Spitfire Visitor Centre in Blackpool is set to reopen to the public in 2025 at the start of March
The Spitfire Visitor Centre in Blackpool gives residents a realistic look back at the fighting during the Second World War.
Visitors can enjoy looking at a wide range of aircrafts, including five Spitfire replicas, a Hawker Hurricane MKI, and a Messerschmidt Bf109e.
For a small fee, visitors can even sit in these aircrafts and take amazing photos.
The centre closed for the winter months from November to February but it has now announced it will be opening for the beginning of March.
The centre is set to reopen on March 8 and will be open on Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays.
The fun doesn’t stop at sitting in these World War Two aircraft. The centre also provides Spitfire Flight Simulations with Raven Cockpits; prices start at £140.
Visitors can be transported back to the 1940s in Hangar 42, which has been restored to its World War Two appearance.
There is an entry fee at the visitor centre, and tickets to events can be purchased from the website.
The Spitfire Visitors Centre is at Hangar 42 (South), Blackpool Airport Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2QY.
