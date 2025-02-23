Blackpool’s Spitfire Centre is set to reopen to the public at the start of March 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spitfire Visitor Centre in Blackpool gives residents a realistic look back at the fighting during the Second World War.

Visitors can enjoy looking at a wide range of aircrafts, including five Spitfire replicas, a Hawker Hurricane MKI, and a Messerschmidt Bf109e.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a small fee, visitors can even sit in these aircrafts and take amazing photos.

Spitfire Visitor Centre is at Hangar 42 at Blackpool Airport | 4.8 out of 5 (352 Google reviews) | "Brilliant place run by enthusiastic and knowledgeable people." | Daniel Martino

The centre closed for the winter months from November to February but it has now announced it will be opening for the beginning of March.

The centre is set to reopen on March 8 and will be open on Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays.

Blackpool Airport, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2QY | 4.8 out of 5 (367 Google reviews) | The Spitfire Visitor Centre has been developed to recreate the sights, sounds and sense of wartime Blackpool and to ensure they are brought back to life. | Spitfire Visitor Centre

The fun doesn’t stop at sitting in these World War Two aircraft. The centre also provides Spitfire Flight Simulations with Raven Cockpits; prices start at £140.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can be transported back to the 1940s in Hangar 42, which has been restored to its World War Two appearance.

There is an entry fee at the visitor centre, and tickets to events can be purchased from the website.

The Spitfire Visitors Centre is at Hangar 42 (South), Blackpool Airport Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2QY.