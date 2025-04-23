Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The staggering number of crimes recorded at churches and places of worship in Lancashire has been revealed.

According to data obtained by the Countryside Allianace, 583 crimes have been recorded from the start of 2022 until the end of 2024. The figures were obtained as part of the group’s ongoing call to focus attention on rural churches and increase funding for security at places of worship.

And it comes just days after obscene graffiti was daubed over nearly 40 gravestones and the Church of St James in Leyland, leaving the vicar and parishioners heartbroken.

The stats

The latest 2022-2024 records from Lancashire Constabulary reveal 267 reported thefts. Of these, 13 thefts were related to lead being removed from church roofs. There were also 181 reported cases of criminal damage, and 135 reported cases of violence. There were 21 reported cases of arson, and 56 reported cases of violence with injury.

Incidents

Last year, St Joseph’s Church in Audley, Blackburn, was targeted in a burglary that caused thousands of pounds worth of damage, with several doors smashed beyond repair and the back of the sacristy safe ripped open, while the entire presbytery was ransacked. In the same year St James Church in Lower Darwen narrowly escaped the loss of historic paving stones, after a visitor spotted the removed slabs propped against a wall, and the council removed them to a safe place.

A spate of similar thefts took place in 2022, with a criminal gang removing nearly £117,000 worth of York stone slabs from churches across the North West, including St Cuthbert’s in Halsall, St Michael’s in Aughton, Ormskirk Parish Church, and St Mary and All Saints Church in Whalley.

National picture

The total number of crimes puts Lancashire in the top five worst-affected areas in the country. Nationally, 179 lead thefts were recorded along with 3,937 thefts, 3,237 incidents of vandalism and criminal damage - including arson - and 1,974 incidents of violence, including sexual assault and assault on an officer. 228 other crimes were recorded, including drug trafficking and crimes against society.

This means that, on average, at least eight crimes took place at churches every single day over the three-year period. The three worst-affected areas in the country were West Yorkshire (with 1,121 recorded crimes), Kent (with 655 crimes) and Greater Manchester (with 642 crimes).

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, Director of External Affairs at the Countryside Alliance said: “These figures bring into stark relief the devastating fact that many churches and places of worship are being treated as easy targets by criminals. These are supposed to be places of refuge and tranquillity, where people go to worship or seek solace - but all too often they are being subjected to heinous crimes, either in or on their property.

“It is particularly saddening to see that Lancashire is the one of the worst-affected regions in the entire country. We cannot allow these precious places, which are often the centre of villages and towns across the country, to go unguarded and be so exposed. Easy access to protective funding schemes is of the greatest importance, but it is just as vital that members of the public keep an ever-watchful eye on churches and report suspicious behaviour to police.

“It is also our hope that there will be further progress on the development of a new aggravated offense relating to the loss or damage of heritage assets, a move some Parliamentarians have already supported. Irrespective of faith or none, churches are more than just community buildings, they are often part of our centuries-old history and heritage. They must be protected.”