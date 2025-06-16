A Blackpool councillor who has produced a damning report on the horrifying scale of sex offences against children in the resort has called on the town to be included a forthcoming national inquiry into child grooming,

Coun Paul Galley, the leader of Blackpool Council’s Conservative group, was speaking after the Government announced a forthcoming national inquiry into the issue.

Coun Paul Galley has called for an urgent investigtion into child sexual grooming in Blackpool as part of a national inquiry | Third party

Coun Galley has today published a 36-page report citing deeply concerning data and long-standing failures to tackle child sexual exploitation in the town.

The report says that between 2021 and 2024 there were 1,746 recorded sex offences against children in Blackpool, a figure he says is the tip of the iceburg, and that 1,555 registered sex offenders currently reside in Blackpool — a disproportionately high number for a town of its size.

While other North West towns including Rochdale and Oldham have had more high profile child grooming cases, Blackpool has also witnessed its impact including the disappearance of Charlene Downes in 2003.

After discovering that 14-year-old Charlene had been one of many young girls who were being abused by a group of takeaway owners, Blackpool Police joined forces with other agencies to set up the Awaken task force in 2004. It continues to tackle the issue with two prosecutions in the past year, according to the annual report of the Blackpool MASA (Multi Agency Safeguarding Arrangements).

Coun Galley said:“Blackpool has never had a formal inquiry into child sexual exploitation, despite years of warning signs. It’s clear that Blackpool still has a terrible problem with the sexual exploitation of children.

“The scale of the issue is staggering — and unique challenges facing coastal communities like ours must not be overlooked.This isn’t a problem confined to one race, background, or religion. It cuts across all of society.

“That’s why I’m urging the Government to ensure Blackpool is included in the national inquiry.I’ll be writing to both Blackpool MPs asking for their support. I’m confident they will be as shocked by the data as I was.

The inquiry into missing Charlene Downes revealed a disturbing picture of of child sexual exlpoitation in Blackpool | Third party

“I’ve also shared the report with Jess Phillips MP and the Home Office, urging them to include Blackpool and other coastal areas in the scope of this vital inquiry.

”The report outlines the specific challenges coastal towns face, including the concentration of high-risk housing, vulnerable families, high number of childrens homes and high amounts of sexual violence as well as warnings from the Police about grooming gangs operating in Blackpool

A link to the full report written by Cllr Galley can be found below.

Meanwhile, Coun Azhar Ali OBE, the independent member for Nelson East who is the opposition leader at Lancashire county Council, backed the announcement about the inquiry.

Coun Azhar Ali has welcomed the announcement of a national inquiry into grooming gangs | third party

He said: “I welcome the government's decision to launch a full national statutory inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE). It is important to act on Baroness Casey's findings.

“CSE has no race or religion and as councillors we have never shied away from these issues and in fact have confronted the issue without prejudice.

“We know very well that child abuse is perpetrated by people of all races and inflicted on all races and religions. We also know that some child abuse starts in the family or close family friends.

“Now is the time to put the victims first and have a zero tolerance approach to deal with historic perpetrators through the justice system rapidly. It is also important that we ask questions on how and why this happened and what were the drivers.

“It is definitely not racist to ask these questions. The inquiry must deal with the 'institutional failings from statutory agencies including the Police and local government.

“The government need to fast track this inquiry by working with the existing local inquiries; also provide the National Crime Agency the resources to help keep all our girls safe and for agencies to provide a Zero tolerance whilst ensuring that victims can come forward knowing they will get the support they need to give evidence against predatory men.”

Coun Galley’s report can be found here: