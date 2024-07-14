Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Blackpool hotel is in the final stages of an exciting expansion which will mean more staffing levels.

The Ruskin Hotel is nearing completion of 31 new bedrooms and therefore need to increase teams in most departments.

Jobs up for grabs include bar staff, waiting staff, chefs, porters and housekeeping staff.

The 3-star hotel located on 55-69 Albert Road, will also be having an open day on Tuesday, July 16.

With immediate starts available, applicants must have:

Experience of at least 12 months in the job they are applying for.

Bring a current CV with them to the open day (or a digital copy).

Be smart in appearance.

Willing to work hard with a smile.

Want to be part of a successful team.

Full and part time hours are available.