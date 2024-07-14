The Ruskin Hotel in Blackpool is expanding and needs more staff

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 14th Jul 2024, 10:42 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 10:44 BST
A Blackpool hotel is in the final stages of an exciting expansion which will mean more staffing levels.

The Ruskin Hotel is nearing completion of 31 new bedrooms and therefore need to increase teams in most departments.

Jobs up for grabs include bar staff, waiting staff, chefs, porters and housekeeping staff.

The 3-star hotel located on 55-69 Albert Road, will also be having an open day on Tuesday, July 16.

With immediate starts available, applicants must have:

Experience of at least 12 months in the job they are applying for.

Bring a current CV with them to the open day (or a digital copy).

Be smart in appearance.

Willing to work hard with a smile.

Want to be part of a successful team.

Full and part time hours are available.

