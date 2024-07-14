The Ruskin Hotel in Blackpool is expanding and needs more staff
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Ruskin Hotel is nearing completion of 31 new bedrooms and therefore need to increase teams in most departments.
Jobs up for grabs include bar staff, waiting staff, chefs, porters and housekeeping staff.
The 3-star hotel located on 55-69 Albert Road, will also be having an open day on Tuesday, July 16.
With immediate starts available, applicants must have:
Experience of at least 12 months in the job they are applying for.
Bring a current CV with them to the open day (or a digital copy).
Be smart in appearance.
Willing to work hard with a smile.
Want to be part of a successful team.
Full and part time hours are available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.