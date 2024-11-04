Five police vehicles decended on a new build apartment in Poulton town centre today.

Officers from Lancashire Police said they were repomding to a a concern for welfare.

Royal Oak Apartments on the corner of Breck Road and Station Road, Poulton | nw

When officers arrived at the Royal Oak apartments on the corner of Breck Road and Station Road around midday they managed to search a property and find the whereabouts of the man.

The man was found safe and well.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “It was a concern for safety call. The individual was located safe and well.”