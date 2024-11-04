The reason five police cars attended Royal Oak apartments in Breck Road, Poulton today

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Published 4th Nov 2024, 16:37 BST
Five police vehicles decended on a new build apartment in Poulton town centre today.

Officers from Lancashire Police said they were repomding to a a concern for welfare.

Royal Oak Apartments on the corner of Breck Road and Station Road, Poultonplaceholder image
When officers arrived at the Royal Oak apartments on the corner of Breck Road and Station Road around midday they managed to search a property and find the whereabouts of the man.

The man was found safe and well.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “It was a concern for safety call. The individual was located safe and well.”

