Staff at The Plough at Freckleton turned into superheroes for the day to raise £1,000 for The Space Centre, in Preston.

Andrea Baker, fund-raiser at The Space Centre, which provides a multi-sensory environment for children and adults with special needs, said; “We were delighted to attend with our pop up place. The event was a great success.

“We would like to thank landlord Paul Hunter for supporting the Space Centre and assistant manager Danny McGiffen, who organised the event.”