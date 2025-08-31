A popular garden centre on the Fylde coast is set to officially launch its purpose-built restaurant next weekend.

The Plant Place, on Fleetwood Road South in Thornton, plans to open the Garden Room on Saturday September 6.

This new amenity on the garden centre site is to bring up to 30 new jobs.

Artist's impression of the new purpose-built restaurant at The Plant in Thornton | Third party

There has already been a ‘soft lunch’ of the restaurant for family and friends and it will now open to the public at the end of next week.

Recruitment got underway earlier in the summer to allow for the Plant Place to find the right people to make up the new team.

The family-run centre, which has been open for 28 years, vows that the new dining amenity will set a new standard for garden centre cafes.

The centre posted an update on its Facebook site to keep customers up to date with progress.

After the soft launch said last week: “We are now going to take an opportunity to regroup, collate all the wonderful feedback and put into place the finishing touches before we officially open our doors.

“To all who are eager to get a seat at the table, we plan to open our doors on Saturday 6 September and we look forward to welcoming you all to the raden Room soon.

Back in July, Oli Hallam, Media and Marketing Assistant at The Plant Place, said:‘This will not be a typical garden centre café. We’ve been waiting to do this for a long time, and we want to do things right, with a hospitality-led approach. We’ll be offering seasonal, fresh and locally sourced food.

“It will mean that the size of our team may nearly double, with up to 30 new members of staff for the restaurant.”

Planning permission was granted by Wyre Council back in April last year, allowing for the demolition of a polytunnel and construction of the cafe building and the plans have been in development ever since.

The past two decades have seen the centre grow considerably, becoming a thriving business from modest beginnings, known for its wide selection of plants and now expanding into giftware and homeware.