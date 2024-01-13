New pub Shickers Tavern is set to open in Blackpool town centre

The opening date has been set for a new pub in Blackpool town centre.

Publican Liam Johnston already runs the thriving Shickers Micropub on Waterloo Road in South Shore.

Now he is about to launch another venue, Shickers Tavern, on Birley Street,

When does it open?

The new pub is set to open to the public on Friday January 19.

Liam anticipates a busy time as the event known as 'pigeon fanciers' weekend' - the British Homing World's Show of the Year 2024, takes place at the Winter Gardens on Saturday January 20 and January 21.

What's planned for the new pub?

Liam, 36, said: “The main thing people will notice is that the new place is bigger than the place on Waterloo Rod, which will obviously be staying open.

"Unlike that pub, there will be no sports on TV screens.

"Instead we are going to be putting on live music, looking mainly at smaller groups.

"We will still be serving similar kinds of beers that we do at the other place , including ABK Hell, and we also have a deal with Joseph Holts to provide some of their beers.

“It will be a good, old style friendly pub.”