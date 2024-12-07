The Met Office extends the weather warning for Storm Darragh into Sunday

The Met Office has extended the weather warning for Storm Darragh into tomorrow across Lancashire.

An amber weather warning for “potentially damaging” winds is currently in place across various areas of Lancashire from 3am until 9pm on Saturday (December 7).

Gusts of up to 80mph are possible around exposed coasts, with 60 to 70mph winds likely inland and snow is possible in the north in areas above 200m elevation.

The Met Office however as now also issued a yellow weather warning for the entire North West between 6am and 6pm on Sunday stating “strong winds associated with Storm Darragh will continue to gradually ease during Sunday.”

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place across Lancashire on Sunday

What else has the Met Office said about Storm Darragh on Sunday?

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Storm Darragh will be moving away from the UK through Sunday but will continue to leave a legacy of strong north to northeasterly winds across much of England and Wales.

“Winds will quite widely gust to 35-45 mph inland but locally could gust in excess of 50 mph, especially over higher ground. Around coasts, winds will gust to 50-60 mph, perhaps locally nearer 70 mph during the morning. The wind may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely. Winds will very slowly ease from the north through the day.

What to expect?

Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected

Some short term loss of power and other services

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

What should I do?

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.