The latest updates on SEVEN Town Deal projects for Blackpool worth £39.5 million

A set of ambitious projects to benefit Blackpool as part of a multi-million pound investment are moving steadily forward, councillors heard.

Blackpool's Town Deal is a government-backed initiative to revitalise the town by investing £39.5 million in SEVEN key projects.

The funding, part of the wider £3.6bn Towns Fund, aims to strengthen the local economy, improve infrastructure, and create more opportunities for residents.

Blackpool's seven Town Deal projects, together worth almost £40m, are progressing | Third party

The projects include relocating the Blackpool Central Courts, developing a Multiversity campus, and enhancing the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

At Blackpool Council’s Tourism, Economy and Communities Scrutiny Committee, Nick Gerrard, Growth and Prosperity Director at the council, outlined the latest progress on the projects.

He said: “As part of this fund there was an invitation for 101 towns to bid for resources, 25 million per town but in exceptional circumstances, £50million.

“It took a milli-second to decide that we were going to be bidding for fifty million. Why? Because of the work we’d done on the town prospectus and shaping our agenda before then.. We bid for 49.3 million for nine projects and we told the Government department , if you are going to give us 49.3 million, let us decide what we do with it.

“We almost got away with that, because they gave us £39.5 million - there were two small projects that they wouldn’t support, but seven projects which they approved.

“Then we had to agree on how we were going to divvy the £39.,5 million between the seven projects. We definitely wanted to do all seven because they are big projects which will contribute to the town.”

After projects were each assessed a business case, they were given the green light in 2022.

What are theTown Deal projects?

1. BLACKPOOL CENTRAL COURTS RELOCATION (£6.95 Million) : This project is aimed at supporting the relocation of Blackpool’s county and magistrates courts to open up space for the £300m private sector investment at Blackpool Central. This will provide a brand new, world-class, visitor attraction, open year-round providing a major boost to the visitor economy including major job creation.

An additional £1million of “accelerated funding” was previously granted in September 2020 which allowed the purchase of the land where the new court building is anticipated to be relocated.

Latest progress: The new court building, to be relocated to the corner of Devonshire Road and Talbot Road, is facing delays after main contractor ISG went into administration at the end of last year. Regarding its previous site adjacent to Bonny Street Police Station, Nick Gerraed said; “Anyone who loves the old police station has one more month to enjoy it, because it’s coming down. The whole site will be cleared, ready for the development of the car parking space and having ownership of the whole site. so that monstrosity will go.

The Blackpool Central project and courts relocation | Blackpool Council

2. BLACKPOOL MULTIVERSITY (£9 Million): This is an ambitious plan to relocate the Blackpool and the Fylde College’s Palatine Road campus to create a world class university learning environment in the town centre. It will help to address local skills needs, working with local employers and in partnership with Lancaster University. The new multiversity campus has been designed to accommodate up to 3,000 staff and students. As well as delivering a state-of-the-art education campus in an area between Charles Street and Cookson streer, the development will see the creation of a new public plaza landscaped with trees. it is due to open in September 2027,

Latest progress: “The Town Deal funding was just for the land acquisition and we’ve acquired most of the properties for the project, we had the Compulsory purchase orders confirmed in January thi year.” Once the full process is complete, several properties in areas around the site will belong to the council, by July and August. However, there has been an objection which will dekay the overall project a few months. In parallel with thst, planning applications for the construction of the building will be 'ready to roll’ by autumn

Blackpool's Multiversity project | third party

3. BLACKPOOL AIRPORT ENTERPRISE ZONE (£7.5 Million): Another ambitious project, this entails building a series of new roads to open up development sites to attract jobs and investment at the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone (EZ) .

Through the creation of new highways, the scheme will support business and jobs growth, opening up 10.5 hectares of previously inaccessible development land. This will support the aim of the Enterprise Zone to create 5,000 new jobs for the area by 2041.

Latest progress: Nick Gerrard said: “For the Enterprise Zone, we’re putting in the main access road to release more sites, to get more developers on there to create the opportunity for more jobs. We’ll be providing opportunities for our population, particularly young people, giving them really good jobs to go to. We’ve already got over 2,600 jobs in there but at this stage we haven’t got all the sites on there to bring in more investors. It's been a compicted process. There are already sites that have been created by the road and it;s going to be completed by the end of the year.. We need to sell the sites to get the companies on there, to get the business rates back which we can keep. The good news is that the finishing tape is in sight.”

The Blackpool Airport Enterprise Scheme | Third party

4. REVOE COMMUNITY SPORTS VILLAGE (£6.5 Million): This project will aid the regeneration of the Revoe area, creating new sports pitches and facilities for community wide use. It will create investment within the Blackpool FC Bloomfield Road ground and surrounding area.

The overall project aim is to provide a sports village with leisure, education, and residential uses and attract further private investment to the area.

Latest progress; Nick Gerrard said: “This the site adjacent to the football club. We’ve had delays but the club announced it is planning to start in Autumn, and we’ve been acquiring properties at this part of the stadium and they're starting work on the new stand, when that’s completed they’re going to put in a planning application for the other work to start.

5. STANLEY BUILDINGS/THE EDGE (£4.5 Million): The Stanley Buildings is a locally listed Art Deco building, with distinctive green tiling, which occupies a triangular plot bordered by Caunce Street, Church Street, and Cookson Street and houses a number of shops. This project involves the redevelopment of the existing Stanley Buildings to create modern office space for new start-ups and growing businesses, and provide business advice for growth-ambitious small businesses.

The Edge is the name given to the new extended managed workspace that will bring into use large parts of the upper floors of the building to create a vibrant business hub with a choice of offices,meeting rooms, co-working and breakout spaces.

Artist's impression of revamped Stanley Buildings | Third party

Latest progress: Nick Gerrard said: “We had a real challenge with this because the original tender price came in way above, and people said well that’ the end of that, but of course it is a building we own and we had a vision for it. We went through a long painful exercise to see how we could re-address that. The good news is that next month the project will finally be finished, with 44 new units and working space, and we’ll be making a song and dance about that when it’s finally open. Really good progress after a difficult start.”

6.BLACKPOOL iLLUMINATIONS MODERNISATION (£4.5 Million): This project entails the upgrading of the world famous Blackpool Illuminations to attract new visitors by developing new features and lighting technology.

A number of new centrepiece attractions will be designed alongside new lighting infrastructure improvements and essential technical equipment needed to deliver the illuminations in a greener, more sustainable way.

Latest progress: Nick Gerrard said: “This is a project where we’ve had 15 new attractions and we’ve extended the season. We’ve seen visitor numbers of three million since we’ve extended the season and the last new lot of attractions are going in this year. Odyssey has been around for three year, it moves up and down the prom and it’s got people out of cars because it’s an interactive project.”

7.BLACKPOOL YOUTH HUB: THE PLATFORM (£0.5 Million): The development of a physical space to support young people in the town to access jobs and training and to make the jump from school or unemployment into work, smoother and easier. The Youth Hub will provide a ‘one place base’ providing quality advice for young jobseekers aged 16-24.

The Platform is located in a town centre unit within Bickerstaffe House, a council owned building.

Latest progress: “The Platform has been a phenomenally successful project. It started off as a Community Regeneration scheme, then became a Town Deal project and then a Shared Prosperity scheme. There have now been well over a thousand people helped into work or training."