Wiswell has been named as one of Britain’s 48 poshest villages after the list was revealed by The Telegraph.

In the list, which is based on the most desirable rural locations in the country, Wiswell appears as the only village in Lancashire to make an entry.

Property prices also played a factor in the list which shows that moving to the picturesque countryside comes at a price.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Frances McDonald, director of research at Savills said: ““Our latest research indicates that proximity to a train station, place of work and family has become much more important for those searching for a new home.

“While still important to some now, pandemic buyer wish lists favoured proximity to parks, shops, and local pubs and restaurants.

“Exactly what village characteristics are classed as essential will vary from buyer to buyer, but we know that access to education, attractive surroundings and connectivity is a decent definition of a ‘have it all’ village.”

All about Wiswell

Located in the Ribble Valley and close to Whalley and Clitheroe, Wiswell is said to have taken its name from Old Molly’s Well, later known as the wise woman’s well.

With an average house price of £666,810, Wiswell is certainly an affluent area as its scenic beauty attracts many to the Lancashire village.

Set on the edge of the scenic Forest of Bowland, the village offers the best of both worlds with local hustle and bustle paired with beautiful landscapes.

The Forest of Bowland was designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1964 and provides some of the most peaceful and remote walking, cycling, wildlife-watching and star-gazing in the country.

At its heart is an award-winning pub called The Freemasons which has held its position in the top 10 gastropubs in the country for several years now.

Freemasons in Wiswell which is an award-winning gastropub.

The neighbouring village of Whalley has a train station, which provides links to Manchester, Blackburn and Rochdale for when you want to re-join the hustle and bustle.