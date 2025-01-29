Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Lancashire towns have been named among the worst places for dog thefts in the UK.

Incidents of dog theft have rocketed by 170 per cent since 2019 and nationally, more than 25,000 pets have been reported missing since the beginning of 2023, with estimates showing that six pets vanish every day.

To uncover the hotspots, security experts at Locksmith Luton analysed missing pet data from trusted sources like Animal Search UK and Pets Reunited, to determine which towns and cities have the highest rates of missing pets over the past 12 months, revealing the areas where pet owners should be extra vigilant in protecting their furry companions.

Lancashire hotspots

Blackburn and Burnley rank among the top 15 UK areas where you're most likely to lose your pet. Blackburn takes sixth place with a 7.99 reported missing cases per 10,000 people, while Burnley rounds out the list in 15th place with 5.49 cases per 10,000 residents.

Curiously, Blackpool is featured in a list of places where your dog is least likely to go missing - with an average of 2.21 cases per 10,000 residents.

Tragically, thieves sometimes target dog owners and steal their beloved pets.

National picture

Nationally, Manchester tops the risk list, with 17 missing pet cases per 10,000 residents, averaging 236 incidents last year. Scottish cities are among the safest with four locations featuring in the top 10 low-risk areas for missing pets.

Tips

To help pet owners avoid the pain of losing their beloved companion, security experts at Locksmith Luton have also shared some tips on preventing your pets from getting lost:

Establish a routine and supervise outdoor time

Pets thrive on routine, and consistent schedules can reduce the likelihood of wandering. Feed them, walk them, and play with them at the same times each day to create structure. When outdoors, always supervise their activities, even in a fenced area. Consistent supervision minimises the chances of your pet straying too far or encountering dangers.

Secure your home and garden

Take steps to make your home escape-proof. Fix any broken fences, ensure gates are always latched, and check for gaps where a curious pet might squeeze through. Indoors, keep doors and windows secure, especially when people are entering or leaving. If you have a dog, consider using a leash in unfenced areas to prevent wandering, especially during walks or outdoor playtime.

Train your pet to respond to commands

Teaching your pet basic recall commands like ‘come’ or ‘stay’ can be life-saving. Start training in a controlled environment and gradually introduce distractions. Reinforce their response with treats and positive reinforcement. Training not only strengthens your bond but ensures that your pet will return to you if they wander too far.

A Reddit user advised: “Teaching them that an open door is not an invitation to go out helps as well. Stops the crazy chase and possible accidents.

Door open + collar and leash = yay! We’re going out.

Door open - collar and leash = you’re not going out, just me, wait.”

Microchip your pet and keep information up-to-date

Microchipping is a simple, permanent way to link your pet to you in case they go missing. Ensure the microchip is registered with your current contact information and any alternate phone numbers. Additionally, equip your pet with a durable collar that includes an ID tag showing your phone number and address for quick contact if they’re found.

Another user shared on Reddit: “Many dog owners don't want to leave their pooch's collar on all the time. They assume that it's uncomfortable for the dog to wear its collar. I dissagree. I've found that dogs don't mind their collars at all, but if they get lost without a collar (with attached nametag), their chances of being found are MUCH smaller. Collars are like seatbelts: they don't make you safe if you're not wearing one!”