The two-bed £160,000 terraced house in Wigan Road, Ormskirk, was picked out by the creator behind TikTok account Housing Horrors.

But far from being a horror, the account, which has 55,000 followers and has attracted 1.7m likes, goes on to say how charming the house is.

The man, whose name is unknown, states that the living room is “feels so nostalgic” and has “so much character”, he says he “absolutely loves the 1970s aesthetic” of the kitchen. He added: “I just know that this woman who lived her is definitely the sort of person you can knock on the door and ask for a cup of sugar.”

Talking about the living room he says: “Every British Nan absolutely loves a pattern and this is literally proof”. He adds: “The interior of this house makes such a change from the dull or bland, grey interiors we see today.”

He calls other rooms cute and the bathroom ‘elegant’. Followers were quick to agree, stating that they could see Christmas Days being held in the house, and that it was “a million times nice than those hideous grey new builds”.

