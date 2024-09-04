Single-headline Ofsted grades for schools have been scrapped with immediate effect.

Previously, Ofsted awarded one of four headline grades to schools it inspects: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

For inspections this academic year, the Department for Education (DfE) said parents will see the four grades – outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate – given across the existing sub-categories: quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management.

School report cards will be introduced from September 2025, which will “provide parents with a full and comprehensive assessment of how schools are performing and ensure that inspections are more effective in driving improvement”, it added.

The announcement comes as pupils return to the classroom this week.

It is understood the removal of single-headline grades for other settings inspected by Ofsted – independent schools, early years settings, colleges, children’s social care providers and initial teacher training – will follow.

Single-phrase grades “fail to provide a fair and accurate assessment of overall school performance across a range of areas and are supported by a minority of parents and teachers”, the DfE said.

The immediate scrapping of headline grades will apply to state schools only.

It will “follow” for private schools, early years settings, colleges, independent training providers, social care and initial teacher training, but the government has not said when.

These are the Lancashire schools that will lose their 'outstanding' rating as a result of the changes:

1 . Broughton High School, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5JJ The change “delivers on the Government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity”, the DfE said. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Preston Muslim Girls High School, Deepdale Mill Street, Preston, PR1 5BY From early 2025, the Government will also introduce regional improvement teams that will work with struggling schools to address areas of weakness. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Eden Boys’ School, Adelaide Street, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 4BD Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “The removal of headline grades is a generational reform and a landmark moment for children, parents and teachers." | Google Photo Sales

4 . All Hallows Catholic High School, Crabtree Avenue, Penwortham, Lancashire, PR1 0LN NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: “It has been abundantly clear that the high-stakes system developed under the previous government was damaging, distracting and unfairly penalised schools for the failures of the system." | Google Photo Sales

5 . Penwortham Girls' High School, Cop Lane, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0SR The announcement follows engagement with the sector and family of headteacher Ruth Perry, after a coroner’s inquest found the Ofsted inspection process had contributed to her death. | Google Maps Photo Sales