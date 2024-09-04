Single-headline Ofsted grades for schools have been scrapped with immediate effect.
Previously, Ofsted awarded one of four headline grades to schools it inspects: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.
For inspections this academic year, the Department for Education (DfE) said parents will see the four grades – outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate – given across the existing sub-categories: quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management.
School report cards will be introduced from September 2025, which will “provide parents with a full and comprehensive assessment of how schools are performing and ensure that inspections are more effective in driving improvement”, it added.
The announcement comes as pupils return to the classroom this week.
It is understood the removal of single-headline grades for other settings inspected by Ofsted – independent schools, early years settings, colleges, children’s social care providers and initial teacher training – will follow.
Single-phrase grades “fail to provide a fair and accurate assessment of overall school performance across a range of areas and are supported by a minority of parents and teachers”, the DfE said.
The immediate scrapping of headline grades will apply to state schools only.
It will “follow” for private schools, early years settings, colleges, independent training providers, social care and initial teacher training, but the government has not said when.
These are the Lancashire schools that will lose their 'outstanding' rating as a result of the changes:
