A Fylde coast home with its own caravan park has hit the market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Heads in Stalmine is being offered on the market for the first time since 1967, with agent Kays Peake Properties.

For an asking price of £2.1m, you can get your hands on a four-bedroomed, detached, double-fronted family house, set in 2.3 acres, with 45 caravan plots, outbuildings and a car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Heads, Stalmine | Kays Commercial/Rightmove

The park has been operated by the same family since 1967 and is in a countryside setting on the banks of The Wyre Estuary at Stalmine, close to Blackpool.

The agent states: “The business trades as a static caravan site having been established since 1967. The site is owner run and operates March to October with income generated from site fees, service charge and commission on van sales. Site fees for 2025 season £2650. Full Accounts Will Be Made Available to Genuine Interested Parties After Viewing.”

No reason for the sale has been given publicly and no changes to the operation are known.