The Lancashire athletes representing Team GB during the Paris 2024 Olympics

5 . Anna Hopkin

Anna Hopkin, 28, from Chorley, was part of the mixed 4x100m medley relay team that won gold at Tokyo 2020. On Olympic debut, Hopkin anchored Team GB to victory in a thrilling inaugural mixed relay race. She also finished seventh in the 100m freestyle and fifth in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, recognised with an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours. Hopkin has built on that success, picking up a pair of World Championship relay bronze medals, and will feature at her second Olympics in Paris. | Barrington Coombs/Getty Images