The Italian Fusion restaurant in Bispham which keeps getting five-star reviews

When Bispham restaurant Felicita changed its name to Italian Fusion, some thought it was a new business.

But it was the same team, led by veteran restaurant owner and chef Gennaro Calafiori, and in fact it has now been in business five years.

The restaurant had to change its name because another established business, out of town, shared the same moniker and didn't want any confusion over them being part of a chain.

And under Gennaro’s experienced guidance, Italian Fusion, on Bispham Road, has enjoyed a string of five-star reviews on Tripadvisor in recent years.

Genaro Calafiori behind the bar at Italian Fusion restaurant in Bispham | National world

The restaurant, a 32 seater, makes the most of its space and offers diners plenty of privacy between tables and a varied menu, including vegan dishes.

It is also a popular takeaway.

Gennaro, who has been working on the Fylde coast for almost 40 years, is a familiar face to many in the area.

He has worked at Tiggi’s in St Annes and later ran his own restaurant, Gennaros, in Poulton.

The 59 year old believes his business wins five star reviews because he goes out of his way to offer the overall ‘package’ to diners.

He said: “It’s my dream to run my own restaurant, I actually love to cook.

Italian Fusion restaurant and takeaway on Bispham Road | National World

“Of course, it’s a job, but it’s also my passion.

“It isn’t enough just to offer good food, it’s the overall package which makes people want to come back.

“A clean premises, a good atmosphere, an excellent service to make people feel welcome, you need to give everything.

“It is hard work - sometimes I work a 14 hour day - but if you feel this way about it, you do it.”

Gennaro has seen a huge change in British dining habits in the past 40 years.

Italian Fusion, on Bispham Road, by night | National World

“The culture has changed - British people are now used to so many different kinds of food - Italian, French, Indian , Greek, Mexican.

“They watch cookery programmes, they buy different ingredients and cook themselves, so their expectations are higher these days.

“You can't just keep offering the same, Spaghetti Bolognese or lasagna, you have to think broader.

“it’s isn‘t easy, but I love it and that’s why I am still doing this after 40 years.”

And Gennaro is anticipating even more customers, with a sizable housing development planned to be built next door, on the Greenlands (and later, Bispham High school) site.

He said: “ It can’t be bad - they have an Italian restaurant right on the doorstep.”