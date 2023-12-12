The general manager for the new £34 million Holiday Inn hotel due to come to Blackpool town centre next year has said a 'rigorous recruitment campaign' is currently underway.

Parent group RBH Hospitality Management has appointed Mark Winter to take on the management of the four storey, 144-bedroom hotel, which will include a Marco’s New York Italian restaurant.

Mark will spearhead the recruitment campaign for around 70 team members over the coming months.

He said: "We’re currently conducting a rigorous recruitment campaign and have had a fantastic response to our advertisements so far. Our ‘Be More You’ campaign looks at attracting talented individuals who can express their personality within their role. We can’t wait to announce more new team members in the coming months.”

Among the new positions, Laura Taylor has been appointed as the new Director of Sales and Marketing Manager.

Laura Taylor has been appointed as the new director of sales and marketing for The Holiday Inn in Blackpool

Laura brings a wealth of experience to the new role, having worked in hospitality in the Blackpool market for over 15 years. She said:“This is such an exciting time to be joining the Holiday Inn Blackpool. There’s a huge amount of regeneration and investment taking place in the town, so we know there’s real demand for our amenities.

"With our central location we're perfectly placed to attract companies and business travellers as well as our leisure guests – so there’s something for everyone. We can’t wait to open our doors next year.” The hotel is council-owned and part of the city’s wider £350 million regeneration project, Talbot Gateway. The development is adjacent to the railway station, offering a central hub for both business and leisure guests arriving in Blackpool.

The hotel will also include business conferencing facilities and a fitness centre for guests.