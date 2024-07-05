The gold-winning cheeses you can buy in Booths across Preston, South Ribble, Chorley, Fylde Coast, Wyre and East Lancashire
The family-owned food and drink retailer, which specialises in showcasing the finest local and regional foods, performed well in the event, which features the world’s very best cheese attracting UK and international entries.
What won?
Among the 16-gold medal winning cheese were Booths brand lines of Crumbly Lancashire, Cheddar, Organic Stilton, Grana Padano and sliced Edam with Booths Reblochon and Soft White Goat’s Cheese also taking Gold medals.
Booths Cheese Buyer Alan Kirby said: “We’re absolutely delighted with our Booths wins at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards. This is a real credit to the skill and dedication of our cheesemakers, both in our Northern heartland and further afield. We’re very proud of our cheese counters here at Booths, and the colleagues who look after them. Our colleagues are trained to share product knowledge, specialist training and the very best advice to customers.
“We specialise in cheese that has a story, whether it’s Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire, still made with the equipment used by Graham Kirkham’s grandmother, or Wensleydale made with raw milk for a rounder flavour as it once was in the farmhouses of the Dales. Our 100-strong range also incorporates both British and European cheeses that are best in class.”
