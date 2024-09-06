A popular Blackpool bar has rebranded its house lager “Wonderwall” to honour Manchester Britpop band Oasis reunion tour.

The historic Galleon Bar in Blackpool is rebranding their house lagers from a brewery in Bristol called Butcombe Brewing Co.

The lager is triple filtered, 4.1% lager called Under Fall, and in honour of the iconic band Oasis's recent reunion and their upcoming tour the lager will be called “WONDERWALL”.

Director of the Galleon Bar in Blackpool, Stephen Pierre next to the don't worry "Beer Happy" Sign | Galleon Bar

The popular bar in Abingdon Street plans to launch the rebranded lager at a launch night event on Thursday, September 12.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 4am. Visitors can come in during the specified times and get free pints of the new “WONDERWALL” until midnight. Pub-goers will be able to have three pints per person, but the bar will operate a strict photo ID policy, and drink-aware conditions will apply.

Drinkers at the Galleon Bar | Galleon Bar

The owner of the Galleon Bar, Stephen Pierre, said: “We are rebranding the lager with the hype of the Oasis reunion; I thought “WONDERWALL”, a simple title with Oasis imagery. When people look through the window or walk into the bar, they see the tap handle we have specially designed, designed by beerbranding.com. A wonderful tap handle and beer badge, people will see the retro record design.”

Rebranded Wonderwall beer at the Galleon Bar | Galleon Bar Blackpool

People at the Galleon Bar | Galleon Bar

Mr Pierre often went to the old Galleon bar and even sang and played the keyboard there in the 1990s before re-opening the bar on Abingdon Street in December 2010.

The new “WONDERWALL” will become the house lager for the Galleon bar from September 12. Outside of the launch event, the rebranded lager will be a part of the early bird deal at the Galleon, where the lager will be sold for £4 a pint before 9 pm and after for £5.

Mr Pierre said: “It’s a bit of a novelty, but people love nostalgia, which is why retro bars are doing so well. We are very proud of it because Blackpool needs to keep evolving to attract a wider demographic and more diverse range of visitors to whom we want to reach out.”

The Galleon also hosts frequent live music performers.