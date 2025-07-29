Violence erupted on the streets of Southport on July 30, 2024 - a day after the tragic murder of seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar, and six-year-old Bebe King during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town.

The attacker, Axel Rudakubana, was later sentenced to a minimum of 52 years in prison.

The unrest began after false information spread online, falsely claiming the attacker was a Muslim asylum seeker.

The disorder quickly escalated and spread across England and Northern Ireland, including riots in towns and cities such as Blackpool.

The violence, which lasted just over a week, ended following dozens of large counter-demonstrations nationwide.

This wave of riots was the most severe the UK has seen since the 2011 disturbances, which involved widespread looting, arson and resulted in five deaths.

Below are the faces of the 67 people sentenced for their part in the disorder:

1 . Mason O’Toole Mason O’Toole, 23, of Beresford Street, Blackpool, played a leading role in a large-scale riot in Southport on July 30, which followed the tragic stabbings of three young girls. Around 1,000 protestors gathered at the town’s Cenotaph before marching through the streets. Police bodycam footage showed O’Toole throwing missiles, shouting racist slogans such as “sink the boats,” and abusing officers. He was jailed for two years and nine months. | Lancashire Police Photo Sales

2 . Jake Lowther Jake Lowther, 20, of Southport, participated in the same Southport riots on July 30, where he admitted to throwing concrete at police on St Luke’s Road. The judge accepted it was out of character, and he was sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders’ institution, with half to be served in the community. | Merseyside Police Photo Sales

3 . Shane Taaffe-Rhodes Shane Taaffe-Rhodes, 20, was jailed for the role he played in the disorder in Blackpool on Saturday, August 3. Taaffe-Roberts, of Lindale Gardens, Blackpool, was jailed for 27 months at Preston Crown Court on October 18. He had pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing. | Lancashire Police Photo Sales

4 . Andrew Robert McIntyre Andrew Robert McIntyre was jailed for seven-and-a-half years after encouraging his followers online to commit violent disorder and criminal damage in Southport. McIntyre, 39, from Cousins Lane, Rufford, sent messages via Telegram encouraging others to participate in the disorder on July 30, as well as failed attempts to instigate disorder at other locations. | Merseyside Police Photo Sales

5 . Morgan Spencer Morgan Spencer, of Windsor Terrace, Fleetwood, threw bottles at officers and charged a police van in Blackpool. CCTV later showed him joining other rioters at Houndshill Shopping Centre. He was jailed for two years and nine months. | Lancashire Police Photo Sales