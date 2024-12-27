3 . David Liptrot

David Liptrop, 56, of Chorley, stabbed Caroline Gore seven times in the bathroom of her home in Wigan after the pair argued following a night out on 29 October. The next day, he was reported to police after he was heard in a pub saying "when you have problems, you have to get rid". Liptrop was found guilty of murder by jurors at Manchester Crown Court. He was jailed for life for her murder, with a minimum 20-year term. | Greater Manchester Police