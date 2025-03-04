Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK.
While most are found and reunited with their families, for some the heartbreak continues.
Missing People is a UK charity that provides confidential 24-hour support to missing people and their loved ones.
The gallery below contains the faces of 59 people who have been missing for more than a year in the North West:
You can report a sighting - free and confidentially - by calling 116 000, emailing [email protected], completing our online sightings form HERE.
1. Charlene Downes
Age at disappearance: 14 | Missing since: November 1, 2003 | Missing from: Blackpool | Reference number: 03-001700 | www.missingpeople.org.uk
2. Brian Blakeman
Age at disappearance: 77 | Missing since: December 12, 2023 | Missing from: Skelmersdale | Reference number: 24-096470 | www.missingpeople.org.uk
3. Thomas Billington
Age at disappearance: 66 | Missing since: June 1, 2009 | Missing from: Preston | Reference number: 10-000944 | www.missingpeople.org.uk
4. James Dowsett
Age at disappearance: 65 | Missing since: June 18, 2005 | Missing from: Preston | Reference number: 05-005820 | www.missingpeople.org.uk
5. Daniel Gringo Hives
Age at disappearance: 28 | Missing since: December 12, 2022 | Missing from Lancaster | Reference number: 22-004833 | www.missingpeople.org.uk
6. Shane Graham
Age at disappearance: 26 | Missing since: April 29, 2016 | Missing from: Ansdell | Reference number: 16-003348 | www.missingpeople.org.uk Photo: Missing People
