Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.
Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.”
Here are the faces of 37 prolific shoplifters that were punished for their crimes this year:
1. Scott Chinnery
Scott Chinnery was arrested following an investigation into a number of thefts at various businesses across the town on September 4. The 35-year-old, of no fixed address, appeared in court the following day where he pleaded guilty to the charges. He was subsequently jailed for 36 weeks. | Lancashire Police
2. David Yates
David Yates was arrested on September 10 following several thefts at various businesses in Blackburn. The 39-year-old, of no fixed address, was later charged with 14 shoplifting offences and two breaches of a criminal behaviour order (CBO). He appeared in court on September 11 where he pleaded guilty to the charges. He was jailed for 22 weeks. | Lancashire Police
3. Michael Riley
Michael Riley was arrested for 14 counts of theft from a shop, one count of burglary, and fraud by false representation on September 27. The 49-year-old, from Bagot Street, Blackpool, was remanded and appeared before Preston Magistrates' Court on October 4. He was subsequently sentenced to five and a half months in prison. Riley also received a criminal behaviour order which banned him from entering any Aldi, Tesco, Savers and Asda stores in Blackpool as well as the Aldi in St Annes. | Lancashire Police
4. Angela Prescott
Angela Prescott, 45, of Southport Terrace, Chorley, was given a two-year criminal behaviour order as a result of prolific shoplifting. She was also sent to jail for 16 weeks after being convicted in August. | Lancashire Police
5. Kelly Dawson
Officers arrested Kelly Dawson for shoplifting during a covert operation on April 17. The 40-year-old was later charged with 13 counts of shoplifting from multiple retail outlets across the Blackpool South area. Dawson, of Burlington Road, Blackpool, was subsequently sentenced to six months in prison the following day. She was also given a two-year criminal behaviour order. | Lancashire Police
6. Victoria Heaton
Victoria Heaton, 47, of Lancaster Road North, Preston was charged with ten shoplifting offences from stores in and around Preston city centre. On April 19, she appeared at Preston Magistrates Court where she pleaded guilty to the offences. She was jailed for 44 weeks and given a criminal behaviour order for two years. | Lancashire Police