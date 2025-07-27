3 . Kenneth Blinkhorn and Thomas Cawley

Kenneth Blinkhorn, 54, formerly of Hatfield Avenue, and Thomas Cawley, 28, of Lindel Road, appeared in court facing multiple drug-related charges. Blinkhorn was sentenced to six years for conspiring to supply crack cocaine, possessing heroin with intent to supply, and being involved in the distribution of both heroin and cocaine. Cawley was jailed for three-years and two-months after being convicted of supplying both heroin and crack cocaine. | Lancashire Police