1. Anthony Baron
Anthony Baron sexually assaulted a young girl in Lancashire for nearly a decade. He first abused his victim when she was just seven years old, with the abuse continuing until she was around 14. Baron, now 68, of Main Street, Gisburn, was convicted following a trial of eight counts of sexual assault against a child between 2006 and 2013. He was sentenced to seven years in jail at Burnley Crown Court on October 21. | Lancashire Police
2. Jordan Wright and Kert Birtwistle
Kert Birtwistle (left) Jordan Wright (right) were jailed after raping and sexually assaulting a number of children in Lancashire. The offences took place mainly in Preston between 2009 and 2013 and involved seven victims – boys and girls - who were all under 13 years old. Wright, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 18 charges including rape and sexual assault. He was sentenced to 16 years and two months in prison. Birtwistle, 29, of Bright Street, Blackpool, was found guilty of 14 counts including rape and sexual assault. He was jailed for 12 years. | Lancashire Police
3. Zak Honeyman
Zak Honeyman, 26, sexually assaulted a woman in her own home despite her repeatedly rejecting his advances. Honeyman, of Weets View, Barnoldswick, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court. He was jailed for 18 months and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for ten years on Wednesday. | Lancashire Police
4. Shane Taaffe-Rhodes
Shane Taaffe-Rhodes, 20, was jailed for the role he played in the disorder in Blackpool on Saturday, August 3. Taaffe-Roberts, of Lindale Gardens, Blackpool, was jailed for 27 months at Preston Crown Court on October 18. He had pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing. | Lancashire Police
5. Owen Turner
Owen Turner, 39, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with nine counts of burglary, one count of criminal damage and one count of theft. He was been given a 12 month prison sentence. | Contributed
6. Michael Riley
Michael Riley was arrested for 14 counts of theft from a shop, one count of burglary, and fraud by false representation on September 27. The 49-year-old, from Bagot Street, Blackpool, was remanded and appeared before Preston Magistrates Court on October 4. He was subsequently sentenced to five and a half months in prison. | Lancashire Police