4 . Kerri Pegg

Kerri Pegg, a “rising star” Lancashire prison governor, was jailed for nine years after having a relationship with a Liverpool drug gang boss. Pegg, 42, swapped her Honda Jazz for a £12,000 Mercedes C class car, paid for by 34 kilos of amphetamines by Anthony Saunderson, a major organised crime boss, who is now serving 35 years behind bars. Divorcee Pegg, described in court as “petite, blonde and bubbly”, signed off on temporary release for Saunderson while she was a governor at HMP Kirkham. | CPS