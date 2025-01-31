The faces of 21 rapists, thieves, drug dealers, thugs and criminals jailed in Lancashire in January 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Jan 2025, 14:47 BST

These are the faces of 21 criminals who were put behind bars in Lancashire in January 2025.

This gallery features a collection of 21 individuals who were jailed for a range of serious crimes, including rape, theft, drug dealing and violent offenses.

These faces represent the darker side of our community and serve as a reminder of the consequences of criminal behaviour:

Ryan Wellings psychologically and physically abused his vulnerable partner before she took her own life. Wellings was cleared of Kiena Dawes' manslaughter by a jury at Preston Crown Court but convicted of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour relating to the abuse she suffered during her life. He was jailed for six years on January 16.

1. Ryan Wellings

Ryan Wellings psychologically and physically abused his vulnerable partner before she took her own life. Wellings was cleared of Kiena Dawes' manslaughter by a jury at Preston Crown Court but convicted of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour relating to the abuse she suffered during her life. He was jailed for six years on January 16. | Lancashire Police Photo: Lancashire Police

Daniel Roccia, David Taylor, Dean Roccia, Jodie Roccia, Darren Stanley, Andrew Lockhart and Danielle Walton were sentenced to a total of nearly 50 years in prison for their roles in smuggling and distributing cocaine in Preston.

2. Gang who flooded Preston’s streets with cocaine jailed

Daniel Roccia, David Taylor, Dean Roccia, Jodie Roccia, Darren Stanley, Andrew Lockhart and Danielle Walton were sentenced to a total of nearly 50 years in prison for their roles in smuggling and distributing cocaine in Preston. | Lancashire Police

John James Rice was behind more than 60 vehicle-related offences in Blackburn in three months. He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on January 3 where he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

3. John James Rice

John James Rice was behind more than 60 vehicle-related offences in Blackburn in three months. He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on January 3 where he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison. | Lancashire Police

Wayne Jones was arrested after £40,000 worth of cocaine was found in a safe during a raid in St Annes. Jones, 48, of Church Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

4. Wayne Jones

Wayne Jones was arrested after £40,000 worth of cocaine was found in a safe during a raid in St Annes. Jones, 48, of Church Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. | Lancashire Police

David Bennett sexually assaulted a woman while she slept. Bennett, 40, of Blythewood, Skelmersdale, appeared at Preston Crown Court on January 13 for sentencing. He was jailed for ten years.

5. David Bennett

David Bennett sexually assaulted a woman while she slept. Bennett, 40, of Blythewood, Skelmersdale, appeared at Preston Crown Court on January 13 for sentencing. He was jailed for ten years. | Lancashire Police

Jack Dwyer, of Devonshire Drive, Clayton-le-Moors, was jailed for four months after stealing a cash register from a sandwich shop in Accrington.

6. Jack Dwyer

Jack Dwyer, of Devonshire Drive, Clayton-le-Moors, was jailed for four months after stealing a cash register from a sandwich shop in Accrington. | Lancashire Police

