6 . Slawomir Klimek

Slawomir Klimek, 33, was jailed for 22 years after brutally raping two women on the streets of Blackburn. Following a trial at Preston Crown court, he was found guilty of two counts of the rape of a woman and two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm. Klimek, 33, of Ingleb Close, Blackburn was sentenced to 10 years for the first count, and 12 years for the second. These sentences will run consecutively, totalling to 22 years, and Klimek will be required to serve at least two thirds of that sentence. | Lancashire Police