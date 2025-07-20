6 . Dylan Culshaw

Dylan Culshaw attacked a man in Accrington on July 28 last year following a night out. Culshaw punched the victim to the ground and kicked him in the head, knocking him unconscious. When the disorientated victim attempted to rise and confront Culshaw, he was struck again with a roundhouse kick to the face. The victim suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull, a brain bleed, five broken ribs and a broken nose. Culshaw, 27, of Willows Lane, Accrington, was sentenced to ten years in prison. | Lancashire Police