Their crimes range from assault and violent disorder to coercive and controlling behaviour.
Their stories serve as a powerful reminder of the serious consequences of violent and abusive actions within our communities, and of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement and the justice system to protect the public.
1. David Cairney
David Cairney, 36, attacked two people with a hammer inside a flat in Blackburn. Cairney, of no fixed address, was jailed for 18 years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on January 20. | Lancashire Police
2. Kevin Gallagher
Kevin Gallagher left a woman “unrecognisable” after attacking her with a metal bar in Blackburn. Gallagher, formerly of Ravenglass Close, Blackburn, was charged with Section 18 wounding. He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court last year and was jailed for five and a half years at the same court on January 27. | Lancashire Police
3. Wayne Baines and Jack Williams
Wayne Baines (left) and Jack Williams attacked a man with a metal pole in Chorley. Appearing at Preston Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, Baines was given an 18-year sentence, consisting of 13 years in prison and five years on extended licence. Williams was given a 12-year sentence – eight years in prison and four years on extended licence. | Lancashire Police
4. Neil Baron
Neil Baron left a man with a bleed on the brain following an attack at a pub in Blackburn. Baron, 58, of Railway Terrace, Great Harwood, was arrested on suspicion of and later charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm. He pleaded guilty and was jailed for 12 months at Preston Crown Court. | Lancashire Police
5. Jack Slaven
Jack Slaven, from Blackpool, wrestled a teenage girl to the ground before attacking police officers as he was detained. Slaven, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and theft. He was sentenced to five years in prison with an additional three-year extended sentence. | Cumbria Police
6. Dylan Culshaw
Dylan Culshaw attacked a man in Accrington on July 28 last year following a night out. Culshaw punched the victim to the ground and kicked him in the head, knocking him unconscious. When the disorientated victim attempted to rise and confront Culshaw, he was struck again with a roundhouse kick to the face. The victim suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull, a brain bleed, five broken ribs and a broken nose. Culshaw, 27, of Willows Lane, Accrington, was sentenced to ten years in prison. | Lancashire Police