They were convicted of a variety of offenses, including rape, theft, drug dealing and violent crimes.
Their stories serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of criminal behaviour in our community.
1. Luke Cain
Luke Cain was among 16 individuals sentenced after a County Lines operation flooded the North East with cocaine and heroin. Cain, 35, of Ulnes Walton Lane, Leyland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison. | Northumbria Police
2. Simon Ferguson
Simon Ferguson, 35, from Ferndale, Skelmersdale, was jailed in October for multiple shoplifting offences in West Lancashire. He failed to change his ways and was arrested again in April, just weeks after his release, for eight further shoplifting offences. Ferguson was remanded in custody and appeared before magistrates on Wednesday where he was sentenced to five months in prison. | Lancashire Police
3. Imran Ayyaz
Imran Ayyaz, formerly of Lynwood Road, Blackburn, raped a sleeping woman at an address in Darwen on July 30, 2023. The 29-year-old was charged with rape but continued to deny the offence at his trial at Preston Crown Court. He was found guilty by a jury in April and was jailed for seven years. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life. | Lancashire Police
4. Leigh Smith
Leigh Smith repeatedly kicked, hit and punched a man in a vicious street attack in Heysham. Smith, of Binyon Court, Lancaster, had originally denied murder and an earlier assault causing actual bodily harm to another victim. The 39-year-old later pleaded guilty to both offences on the seventh day of his trial at Preston Crown Court. He was jailed for life. | Lancashire Police
5. Russell Smith
Russell Smith, 54, was jailed for 27 years for the attempted murder of a British Transport Police (BTP) Special Constable. Russell Smith, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, was found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article by a jury at Preston Crown Court. He was sentenced today and must serve a minimum of 18 years in prison before he can be considered for parole, with an extended five years on licence. | British Transport Police
6. Regan Croisdale
Regan Croisdale, of Grange Road, Fleetwood, was sentenced to 67 months at Preston Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to a series of charges related to the possession and supply of Class A drugs. | Lancashire Police