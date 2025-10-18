The faces of 15 criminals jailed for rape and other sexual offences in Lancashire so far in 2025
These are the faces of 15 criminals who have been convicted and sentenced for sexual offences in Lancashire so far this year.
The offences range from historic sexual abuse to attacks on vulnerable adults and children.
The cases serve as a reminder of the devastating impact of sexual crimes and the importance of reporting abuse.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual offence report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.
