5 . Zohaib Khan

Zohaib Khan, 29, entered a store on Barkerhouse Road at around 5am on January 18 and initially asked the assistant for credit - a request that was refused. Khan then walked behind the counter and brandished a knife when the shop assistant attempted to intervene. He proceeded to steal 18 boxes of cigarettes before fleeing the scene. Khan, of Southfield Street, Nelson, was jailed for three years and four months at Burnley Crown Court. | Lancashire Police