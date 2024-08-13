The employability rates of each Lancashire borough in 2024 - ranked lowest to highest

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2024, 12:36 BST

A new report ranks local authorities in Lancashire based on their employability rates in 2024.

With the cost-of-living crisis still impacting many people in Lancashire, it’s more essential than ever to get a job. 

However, even this may not be enough to support the excessive inflation rises.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Due to this, Premier Platforms and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Employability Report, which ranks areas in Lancashire with the highest and lowest employment rate.

So here are the employability rates of each Lancashire borough in 2024 - ranked lowest to highest:

Employability rate / 100% - 59.8

1. Pendle

Employability rate / 100% - 59.8 | Google

Photo Sales
Employability rate / 100% - 64.6

2. Wyre

Employability rate / 100% - 64.6 | NW

Photo Sales
Employability rate / 100% - 67.9

3. Blackburn with Darwen

Employability rate / 100% - 67.9 | Darwen Town Centre

Photo Sales
Employability rate / 100% - 67.9

4. Chorley

Employability rate / 100% - 67.9 | Check Out Chorley

Photo Sales
Employability rate / 100% - 71.1

5. Blackpool

Employability rate / 100% - 71.1 | NW

Photo Sales
Employability rate / 100% - 73

6. West Lancashire

Employability rate / 100% - 73 | Wikipedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleLancashireDataJobs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.