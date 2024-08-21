The draw for Strictly Come Dancing's Blackpool show seats is now on

By Richard Hunt
Published 21st Aug 2024, 13:17 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 13:22 BST
There's a chance to get hold of Strictly's prized Blackpool seat ticketsThere's a chance to get hold of Strictly's prized Blackpool seat tickets
Ever wondered what it would be like to be in the audience when Strictly comes to Blackpool’s famous Tower Ballroom?

Well now you have a chance to find out.

The draw is now open for the prized seats for the Strictly Blackpool 2024 show, coming live from the resort’s special ballroom.

It isn’t possible to buy these tickets - the ONLY way to get them is in the random BBC online draw.

You can apply to https://bit.ly/StrictlyBpl

