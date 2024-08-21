The draw for Strictly Come Dancing's Blackpool show seats is now on
Ever wondered what it would be like to be in the audience when Strictly comes to Blackpool’s famous Tower Ballroom?
Well now you have a chance to find out.
The draw is now open for the prized seats for the Strictly Blackpool 2024 show, coming live from the resort’s special ballroom.
You can apply to https://bit.ly/StrictlyBpl
