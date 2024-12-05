A fish and chip chop in Fleetwood has announced it will close later this month.

The Dolphin Chippy on Blakiston Street is set to close permanently on December 21.

The owners cited “ever-increasing food and energy costs and reduced footfall” as the reason for the closure.

The Dolphin Chippy on Blakiston Street is set to close permanently on December 21 | Google

In a statement, a spokesman said: “It's with some sadness I'm here to announce the last ever day we will be open is Saturday, December 21

“That's right, after 123 years of continuously serving fish and chips to Fleetwood, in just over two weeks the pans will go cold on our 50 plus year frying range for the last time.

“Due to ever-increasing food and energy costs and reduced footfall ever since the Covid outbreak, we have decided it's time to call it a day.”

“In the new year we are embarking on a new venture turning my hobby into our next business, which I'll update you all on next year.

“It has been our pleasure and privilege to serve you all over the last 15 years. Fleetwood, it's been emotional.”

The news was met with sadness from residents who were “gutted” about the closure.

One resident said: “Oh how sad. Where am I going to get my saveloys from now? We Wish you all the best for your new adventure.”

Another added: “Aww the best chippy in Fleetwood. So sad.”