The Cube Kitchen and Bar in Poulton-le-Fylde reveals brand new pub games area for customers
The Cube Kitchen and Bar unveiked their new games area on February 12.
The new games area features a pool table, darts and table football, which will be free for customers to use.
The games area can also be booked in advance with no time limit and is advertised as being perfect for parties, birthdays and getting in that last winner-takes-all game of pool. The bar also has a range of board games on the ground floor for guests to enjoy.
The Cube in Breck Road, offers diners a mouth-watering selection of dishes from brunch, to roasts, desserts and a bar.
It not only functions as a bar and kitchen but also a nightclub and the room on the second floor is for hire for various events too.
The bar is open from 10am to 12am from Sunday to Thursday and 10am-3am on Friday and Saturday.
