The countdown is on to Christmas by the Sea - here's everything you need to know

Every winter Blackpool’s iconic seafront is transformed into a sparkling festive wonderland with its annual Christmas by the Sea event.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Irish Sea and the famous Blackpool Tower this celebration captures the magic of the season in a way that’s distinctly coastal and uniquely Blackpool.

Returning this year from Friday, November, 21st to Sunday, January, 4th - the event has become a much-anticipated highlight of the town’s winter calendar.

Over six weeks the Tower Festival Headland becomes home to a festive village offering an exciting mix of entertainment and food.

At the heart of Christmas by the Sea is its enchanting atmosphere. Visitors can wander through a winter-themed village adorned with twinkling lights, festive decorations and seasonal music.

Ice skating is one of the star attractions with a large outdoor rink offering fun for all ages. Around it, visitors will find chalet-style market stalls selling gifts, treats and warm festive drinks.

The event also features traditional fairground rides, a magical projection show on the Tower building and regular performances and street entertainment.

For younger visitors, meeting Santa is a must, while older guests can enjoy festive food, mulled wine, and a relaxed stroll along the illuminated promenade.

What truly sets this event apart is its seaside setting. Few Christmas events offer such a picturesque backdrop with waves crashing nearby and sea air adding a refreshing twist to the usual festive experience.

Whether you're taking in the lights or skating beneath the Tower the combination of seaside charm and Christmas cheer makes for unforgettable memories.

Christmas by the Sea is completely free to attend making it accessible for families and visitors of all budgets.

With its blend of traditional Christmas magic and Blackpool’s unique character it’s no surprise that the event continues to grow in popularity each year.